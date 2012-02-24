PF Chang's And Whole Foods Tied To Slave-labour Squid Fishing

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The next time you’re wolfing down an order of salt and pepper calamari at PF Chang’s, ask yourself where the squid comes from.According to an investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek, your squid may have been caught by Indonesian debt slaves working on a South Korean ship; sold from there to New Zealand’s United Fisheries; sold from there to California’s Turner; and sold from there to companies like PF Chang’s.



The link between Turner and United Fisheries was determined by Bloomberg using records from Import Genius.

PF Chang’s declined to comment on Bloomberg’s story. A spokesperson for Whole Foods, which was also named in the article, said that “for proprietary reasons we cannot reveal who we source from for our exclusive brand products.”

