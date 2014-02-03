22 Examples Of Peyton Manning's Insane Competitiveness

Peyton Manning is one of the most likable athletes in professional sports so it is easy to overlook how insanely competitive he is both on and off the field.

It’s that competitiveness that has him on the verge of winning his second Super Bowl and enhancing the claim that he is the greatest quarterback of all-time.

The intense anecdotes include cursing out opposing coaches, his sneaky first quarterbacks meeting in college, and his crazy work-ethic in high school.

