21 Examples Of Peyton Manning's Insane Competitiveness

Peyton Manning is one of the most likable athletes in professional sports so it is easy to overlook how insanely competitive he is both on and off the field.

It’s that competitiveness that led to him being named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” despite being 37 years old.

The intense anecdotes include cursing out opposing coaches, his sneaky first quarterbacks meeting in college, and picking the brain of his biggest rival.

