Peyton Manning Freaked Out At A Teammate For Running The Wrong Play

At age 38, Peyton Manning may be entering the “Kobe Zone” of his career where he speaks his mind no matter the consequences.

After drawing a fine for taunting an opponent who injured Wes Welker during a preseason game (and later calling the fine “money well spent”), Manning turned his anger toward his own teammate on Sunday.

Leading the Chiefs 21-10 in the second half, the Broncos failed to convert a 3rd-and-5 after Julius Thomas ran the wrong route. Thomas was supposed to run up the sideline to clear the way for a simple underneath pass for the first down. Instead, he ran what looked like a pick play, drawing two defenders to the underneath receiver and destroying the play.

Manning was not pleased. He flipped out on Thomas on the way back to the sidelines. CBS broadcaster Phil Simms said it was the maddest he has ever seen him:





Manning is one of the most competitive people in sports. And with only a few more years left in his career, he has no time to sit around waiting for young players to work through growing pains. Thomas didn’t start playing football until his fifth year of college. That’s no excuse for Peyton, apparently.

The Broncos are 2-0, though both games were closer than expected, and they play the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 3.

