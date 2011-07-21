Peyton Manning Will Miss The Start Of Training Camp Once The Lockout Is Lifted

Colts’ future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is expected to miss the beginning of training camp and he could end up missing all of it.



Manning is still recovering from surgery on a disk in his neck that he had on May 23rd. Some fans are questioning why Manning waited so long to have a surgery that can take up to 10 weeks to recover from.

At least one source says Manning delayed going under the knife to pursue every possible option for his neck that didn’t require surgery.

The Colts are concerned with this development since Manning is a big part of the team’s success. Additionally, Manning was given the franchise tag prior to this season and is looking for a long-term deal that would make him the highest paid player in NFL history.

There are some reports that Manning is looking to be exempt from any sort of franchise tag as part of his agreeing to accept the new labour deal. If so, the Colts could have no choice but to give him a long-term deal without knowing what the outcome of the surgery is.

However, Manning will probably come back in time for the preseason, take a handful of snaps prior to week one, and end up snapping off another 300-yard passing performance.

