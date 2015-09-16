Peyton Manning may finally be washed up

Peyton Manning had a terrible performance in Week 1 with just 175 yards, one interception, and no touchdown passes. While it is dangerous to draw conclusions from one game, this is actually the continuation of a rapid decline that began midway through last season and there is no end in sight.

In 2013, Manning put up record numbers at the age of 37, throwing for career-highs of 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards. That pace continued in the first half of the 2014 season. Through the first nine games last year, Manning was on pace to throw for 52 touchdowns and 5,177 yards. But then things went down hill.

Over his last eight games, Manning has thrown just 10 touchdown passes. Projected over a full season, Manning’s touchdown rate is at a career-low and his adjusted yards per attempt (AY/A) would surpass only his rookie season when his Colts team went 3-13. This is a huge red flag for both Manning’s career and the Broncos’ Super Bowl hopes.

