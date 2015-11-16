Peyton Manning taken out of game during the worst start of his career

Peyton Manning needed only four yards on Sunday to break Brett Favre’s record for most career passing yards, and he barely broke it before being pulled from the game in the second half.

Manning was just 5-20 for 35 yards when he was replaced by Brock Osweiler in the third quarter. The Broncos were trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 22-0 at the time.

It is not clear yet whether Manning was initially replaced because of an injury or if he was just benched. Manning did appear to be hurt earlier in the game.

However, Manning was seen standing on the sideline later, with his helmet on, as if he was prepared to come back into the game.

He never did.

This game will easily go down as the worst of Manning’s career, statistics-wise.

In 288 career starts prior to Sunday, including the playoffs, Manning had never completed fewer than 12 passes or thrown for fewer than 95 yards in a game in which he threw at least 15 passes.

The Broncos went on to lose 29-6, their second-straight loss after starting 7-0, and now all eyes will be on coach Gary Kubiak and whether or not he will be tempted to stick with Osweiler moving forward.

