Peyton Manning's Touchdown Record Is Absurd Even In This Pass-Happy Era

After throwing four touchdowns on Sunday night, Peyton Manning now has 510 career touchdown passes, the most all-time, and two more than Brett Favre. But in reality, it really isn’t that close.

Favre threw his 508th touchdown when he was 41 (3 years older than Manning is now), started 291 career games (49 more than Manning), and threw 10,169 passes (1,500 more than Manning). Even if Peyton starts to slow down, it is reasonable to think he could throw another 100 touchdown passes if he plays another 49 games, and that might be overly conservative.

If we compare Manning to active players, the disparity is even more obvious. Only ten active players have thrown at least 200 career touchdowns and of those only Drew Brees has a realistic shot to reach 510 career touchdown passes before turning 40.

So, maybe Brees gets to 510 career touchdowns. But by the time he gets there, he will probably still be 100 behind Manning’s record depending on when he hangs up the spikes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.