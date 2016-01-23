Peyton Manning Is Still Miles Ahead Of Tom Brady In Career Earnings

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will face each other for the 17th time this weekend with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. But there is one area where Manning has already won, career earnings.

By the end of this season, Manning will have made $244.7 million in his career, according to data collected by Spotrac, and is the highest-paid player in NFL history. And Manning may not be done. If the Broncos win on Sunday, Manning will take home a $2 million bonus. Another $2 million bonus will kick in if the Broncos win the Super Bowl. Manning does have a $19 million salary for the 2016 season, but even if he is back with the Broncos — something that is not assured — his salary will almost certainly be renegotiated.

Meanwhile, Brady is the third-highest-paid player of all time, but he is still $82.0 million behind Manning who has played two more years and came out of college as a top draft pick. Brady still has two years left on his deal and if he completes that contract, his earnings will grow to $181.8 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.