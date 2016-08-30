Peyton Manning ribs Tom Brady with Deflategate joke during Comedy Central roast

Though this is Peyton Manning’s first season out of the NFL, he may be working on a second career as a comic.

Manning took part in Comedy Central’s “Roast of Rob Lowe” and a sneak preview of the special shows Manning managed to take a shot at his longtime friend and rival Tom Brady.

While discussing Lowe’s future, Manning adds that he doesn’t worry about Lowe because he’s a “workhorse.” Then, referencing Lowe’s unsuccessful attempt to break Manning’s retirement in 2012, Manning added Lowe could be in line for a new career with Brady.

“Heck man, if they ever stop casting you on sitcoms just look on the bright side — you tried to take the air out of my retirement announcement so fast, you can probably get a job as Tom Brady’s ball boy.”

Zinger!

Of course, this may just be revenge for Manning, who received an apology from Brady when Brady’s leaked emails showed that he doubted the longevity of Manning’s career. Manning, after receiving the apology from Brady, said he had received far worse jabs.

However, with Brady facing his four-game suspension for Deflategate this season, perhaps he won’t find the timing of Manning’s joke too funny.

Watch the clip below:

Retirement hasn’t taken the fight out of Peyton Manning. #LoweRoast pic.twitter.com/0kiKBQmnb2 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 29, 2016

