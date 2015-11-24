Report: Peyton Manning intends to play next season even if it is not with the Broncos

With Peyton Manning struggling most of the season and now sidelined with several injuries, including a a reported torn plantar fascia in his foot, speculation has been rampant that we have either seen the last of Manning or he would make one last comeback and retire after the season.

Not so fast, according to one report.

During the pregame show for Sunday Night Football, Mike Florio reported that not only is Manning planning on came back for another season in 2016, he is willing to do it for a team other than the Broncos.

“I’m told [Manning] currently intends to play next year, even if that’s not for the Broncos,” Florio said.

Later on the broadcast, Dan Patrick described Florio’s source as “somebody close to Peyton.”

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy was surprised by Florio’s report.

I’m pretty close to Peyton Manning,” Dungy said. “I hadn’t heard that before.”

Dungy later added that he would not be surprised to see Manning play in 2016, but only for the Broncos.

“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Dungy added. “I can see him playing again for the Broncos. I would not want to see him going to another team.”

Prior to that, Florio said Manning is “absolutely determined to get himself healthy as soon as possible.” According to the report, Manning not only wants to be healthy enough to play, but healthy enough to avoid the disaster of his last game, the worst of his career.

