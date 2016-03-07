Peyton Manning sent individual text messages to his teammates to let them know he was retiring

The world learned on Sunday that Peyton Manning will announce his retirement on Monday. However, the future Hall of Famer went to great length to make sure his teammates found out first.

On Saturday night, Manning sent individual text messages to his teammates letting them know he was going to retire, according to a league source for Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Amazing, every teammate respected Manning’s wishes to keep the story quiet until Chris Mortensen was able to break the story on Sunday. Mortensen is currently undergoing treatment for Stage IV throat cancer. The Broncos had 73 players on the active and reserve rosters at the end of the season.

Manning will make his retirement official at a press conference to be held at 1:00 PM EDT on Monday.

