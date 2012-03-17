Peyton Manning Derby Down To Tennessee Titans And Denver Broncos

Photo: YouTube

The endless twists and turns in the Peyton Manning sweepstakes seem to be nearing their end as multiple reports say he’s narrowed down his list of suitors to the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.Two other teams believed to still be in the running earlier this week — Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals — are reportedly out.



Peyton personally told the Dolphins he’s no longer interested, according to Jeff Darlington of NFL Network.

As for the Cardinals, they owe Kevin Kolb a $7 million roster bonus at 4 p.m. EDT Friday. A source tells the Denver Post that Arizona is out, regardless.

Virtually all of Denver’s major decision makers are on their way to Durham, North Carolina Friday to see Peyton work out.

As Nashville sports radio host Clay Travis points out, though, Denver’s full-court press is due to Tennessee’s front-runner status.

Titans owner Bud Adams has already offered Peyton a contract “for life.”

According to Albert Breer of NFL Network, that would all change if Broncos executive vice president John Elway’s ultimate goal of the trip is accomplished: getting Manning on the plane ride back to Colorado.

