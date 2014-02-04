Peyton Manning Gives A Stern Response When Asked If The Super Bowl Was Embarrassing

Peyton Manning took exception to a reporter asking him whether his 43-8 loss in the Super Bowl was “embarrassing.”

He called the word insulting in his postgame press conference, and said he’d never use it to describe a game.

Here’s what he said:

“It’s not embarrassing at all. I’ll never use that word. There’s a lot of professional football players in that room, that locker room, who put a lot of effort into being here and playing in that game. The word ’embarrassing’ is an insulting word to tell you the truth.”

This is about as testy as Manning gets, so clearly this word struck a nerve.

The Broncos came into the game with the best offence in the league, but were completely dismantled by Seattle’s league-best defence. The Seahawks were one of the only teams all year to get pressure on Peyton with four rushers, which allowed them to be more aggressive in coverage on the edges.

He finished with 280 yards on 49 attempts and two interceptions.

Here’s video of the press conference:

