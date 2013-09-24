Peyton Manning Is Ranked #1 In Every Single Quarterback Stat Right Now

Tony Manfred
Peyton manning denver broncosJustin Edmonds/Getty Images

Peyton Manning is currently on pace to break the NFL single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating, completion percentage, and completed passes.

His team is 3-0, all three in blowouts. At age 37, he’s having the best year of his career.

There’s good reason to believe he’ll regress in the next few weeks.

1. He has played two bad teams (Raiders, Giants) and one ok one (Ravens).

2. His Pro Bowl left tackle Ryan Clady is out for the year, which didn’t matter against Oakland but that’s Oakland.

3. Just 17% of his passes are 15 yards or further beyond the line of scrimmage (which ranks 24th in the league), so it stands to reason that teams are going to start gambling and make him stretch the field.

But his receivers are so good and he’s so brilliant at recognising exactly what the defence is giving him that he’s still going to put up a ton of points and stats even if he comes back to earth a little.

Right now he’s ranked #1 in the league in the seven major statistical categories for QBs. Unreal.

Passing yards:

Peyton manning stats4ESPN

Passing touchdowns:

Peyton manning stats6ESPN

Completion percentage:

Peyton manning stats3ESPN

Interceptions thrown:

Peyton manning stats7ESPN

Yards per attempt:

Peyton manning stats5ESPN

Completions:

Peyton manning stats2ESPN

Passer rating:

Peyton manning stats8ESPN

