Denver Broncos Players Went Berserk As Soon As They Heard About Peyton Manning Signing

Lorenzo Arguello

As the Peyton Manning to the Denver Broncos story broke, a number of Denver’s players began reacting to the news.

Peyton’s new backfield mate Willis McGahee wanted to let everyone know Denver is THE place to be with Peyton around.

Linebacker Von Miller was a bit more succinct:

Ryan Clady, who’s job it will now be to protect Manning’s blind side, laughed at a tweet comparing Broncos executive VP John Elway’s skills to fellow sports legend and team executive Michael Jordan’s:

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas chose the WORST time — a few hours before the news — to ask soon-to-be traded Tim Tebow how he’s doing.

Defensive end Elvis Dumervil spoke to the Denver Post:

“Something like this is a historic move. I don’t want to put too much pressure on one guy, but what he’s accomplished, if he’s healthy, I think he can bring us to one of the dominant organisations.”

[…]

“He’s a true leader who’s done it. Shoot, sky’s the limit.”

Wideout Eric Decker talked to CBS 4 Denver over the phone stating he’s ready to spend the rest of the offseason working out with Peyton Manning.

