Peyton Manning's first postgame handshake has fans going nuts

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Most people would probably seek out their wife or teammates after a Super Bowl win. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning sought out Papa John.

And he didn’t just give him a handshake. He gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Here’s the moment:

Fans were quick to take notice, commenting on Manning’s deal with the company.

Manning is a spokesman for Papa John’s and also owns some of the pizza chain’s stores in Denver.

So the dude from Papa Johns is the first person Peyton Manning goes to & celebrates with?? Damn that endorsement check must be nice ! — Teddy Mora (@TeddyMora_) February 8, 2016

LMAO at Manning stopping everything to say what’s up to Papa Johns — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 8, 2016

Papa Johns owns Manning. — Ivana Yafar (@ivanabelen21) February 8, 2016

Seeing Peyton Manning run over and kiss the Papa Johns dude might’ve been the best part of the whole Super Bowl — Sean (@sean_313) February 8, 2016

Payton manning is making bank with his Budweiser and Papa johns call outs tonight making bank #SB50 — Ethan Ellington (@EthanEllington) February 8, 2016

How much money do u think papa johns paid manning to do that ? — alysa (@YourPalAl2) February 8, 2016

Don’t worry, though.

Manning soon after found his family to celebrate the win, too.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

