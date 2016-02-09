Peyton Manning's first postgame handshake has fans going nuts

Kirsten Acuna
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Most people would probably seek out their wife or teammates after a Super Bowl win. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning sought out Papa John.

And he didn’t just give him a handshake. He gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Here’s the moment:


Fans were quick to take notice, commenting on Manning’s deal with the company.

Manning is a spokesman for Papa John’s and also owns some of the pizza chain’s stores in Denver.

Don’t worry, though.

Manning soon after found his family to celebrate the win, too.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.