Peyton Manning's first postgame handshake has fans going nuts

Most people would probably seek out their wife or teammates after a Super Bowl win. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning sought out Papa John.
And he didn’t just give him a handshake. He gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.
Here’s the moment:
So the dude from Papa Johns is the first person Peyton Manning goes to & celebrates with?? Damn that endorsement check must be nice !
— Teddy Mora (@TeddyMora_) February 8, 2016
LMAO at Manning stopping everything to say what’s up to Papa Johns
— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 8, 2016
Wow….that Papa Johns/Peyton Manning love runs deep….#SuperBowl50 pic.twitter.com/8CJN5SoPgS
— Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) February 8, 2016
Papa Johns owns Manning.
— Ivana Yafar (@ivanabelen21) February 8, 2016
Seeing Peyton Manning run over and kiss the Papa Johns dude might’ve been the best part of the whole Super Bowl
— Sean (@sean_313) February 8, 2016
Payton manning is making bank with his Budweiser and Papa johns call outs tonight making bank #SB50
— Ethan Ellington (@EthanEllington) February 8, 2016
How much money do u think papa johns paid manning to do that ?
— alysa (@YourPalAl2) February 8, 2016
