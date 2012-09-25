SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Peyton Manning Set An NFL Record Yesterday

Peyton Manning set an NFL record yesterday with his 64th career 300-yard game, when he threw for 330 yards against the Texans. And like many of the of the first 63, Manning and his team came up short on the scoreboard.



Manning’s teams are now 38-26 in games in which he has thrown for 300 yards. His .594 winning percentage is just tenth among the 16 players with at least 30 300-yard games. That’s a bit surprising considering Manning’s teams generally win a lot of football games.

For comparison, Tom Brady is tops among the group at 39-8 (.830) in 300-yard games. Joe Montana is third at 29-10 (.744). But surprisingly, the second-best mark belongs to Donovan McNabb at 23-6-1 (.767). At the other end of the spectrum, only three players have a losing record, led by Vinny Testaverde (8-22)…

