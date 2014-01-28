Peyton Manning Makes $US9 Million More Than The Entire Seahawks Secondary Combined

The most important match-up of Super Bowl 48 is Peyton Manning vs. Seattle’s league-best secondary.

While they each rank No. 1 in their respective statistical categories, Manning and Seattle’s four starting defensive backs couldn’t be more different when it comes to compensation.

Seattle’s secondary is wildly underpaid.

Richard Sherman makes ~$555,000 in base salary, making him the 33rd highest-paid player on his own team. Byron Maxwell makes $US550,000 too.

Kam Chancellor is the highest-paid player in the unit at $US2.8 million. Earl Thomas, who is one of the best defensive players in the league, makes a little above $US2 million.

In all, Seattle’s starting secondary made a combined ~$5.9 million in base salary this year — $US9.1 million less than Peyton Manning makes.

All of these guys were drafted by Seattle since 2009. They haven’t had a chance to test free agency, and are playing some of the best football in the league while waiting out their rookie salaries.

Compared to Peyton Manning and his $US15 million base salary, it’s laughable:

*All salary figures via FoxSports.com’s database

