Peyton Manning's Rob Lowe Joke Will Remind You That Peyton Manning Is Really Old

Peyton Manning came up with a slick one-liner to respond to Rob Lowe’s report that Manning was retiring.



The only problem is that it’ll remind you of just how old the Colts QB is.

“I never thought ‘Sodapop Curtis’ would announce my retirement,” Manning told Bob Kravitz of the Indianapolis Star.

Burn?

If you’re under the age of 30, Sodapop Curtis is the character Lowe played the 1983 movie The Outsiders.

We realise The Outsiders is a cult classic. But maybe Peyton should have gone with a fresher pop culture reference if he wanted to dispel the perception that he’s a post-prime player with a busted neck who may or may not be a shadow of his former self.

If he pulled out a Parks & Rec (or even a West Wing) reference, maybe we see him as a spry gunslinger with fresh legs after taking a year off.

But when he drops the “Sodapop Curtis,” we’re not so sure we want to give a 35-year-old the $28 million he’s owed anymore.

