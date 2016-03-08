Denver and Indianapolis newspapers handled Peyton Manning's retirement much differently

Emmett Knowlton

After 18 seasons, five MVPs and two Super Bowls, Peyton Manning is retiring from the NFL.

As is typical when an all-time great athlete retires, both the Indianapolis Star and the Denver Post followed tradition and dedicated portions of their front page packages on Monday to commemorate Manning. The two papers had different ideas, though, about how much space to give Manning.

Here’s the front page of the Indianapolis Star. Remember that Manning played 14 seasons with the Colts:

Peyton Manning Retirement Indianapolis Starvia Newseum

And here’s the front page of this morning’s Denver Post:

Peyton Manning Retirement Denver Postvia Newseum

To be fair, the Denver Post did dedicate their entire sports page to Manning:

 Which do you prefer?

NOW WATCH: STEPH CURRY: Inside the spectacular life of the world’s greatest basketball player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.