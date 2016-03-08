Denver and Indianapolis newspapers handled Peyton Manning's retirement much differently

After 18 seasons, five MVPs and two Super Bowls, Peyton Manning is retiring from the NFL.

As is typical when an all-time great athlete retires, both the Indianapolis Star and the Denver Post followed tradition and dedicated portions of their front page packages on Monday to commemorate Manning. The two papers had different ideas, though, about how much space to give Manning.

Here’s the front page of the Indianapolis Star. Remember that Manning played 14 seasons with the Colts:

And here’s the front page of this morning’s Denver Post:

To be fair, the Denver Post did dedicate their entire sports page to Manning:

Which do you prefer?

