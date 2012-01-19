TV actor and newfound NFL reporter Rob Lowe says Peyton Manning is going to retire.
Here’s his tweet:
Photo: twitter.com
OK then. We’ll keep you updated.
UPDATE
The plot thickens, everybody. People on Twitter are freaking out over this picture of Lowe with Colts owner Jim Irsay from the Indianapolis Star. Check out the whole Indy Star slideshow here.
Photo: Indy Star
We’re still waiting for the other shoe to drop in terms of Manning actually retiring. In the meantime, here’s how Lowe is preparing for the news. He’s kind of freaking out:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.