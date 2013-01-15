Peyton Manning Stayed At The Stadium For 90 Minutes So He Could Talk To Ray Lewis After The Epic Broncos-Ravens Game

Peyton Manning lost to the Ravens in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night, but he still stayed around for an hour and a half after the game to congratulate Ray Lewis.



Peter King of SI has details of the meeting in his column this morning:

They talked for four minutes.

Lewis had the flu all week and was coughing before Manning showed up.

Manning was with his wife Ashley and their 21-month-old son Marshall.

Manning’s wife told Lewis, “I’m not very happy, but I’m happy for you.”

Lewis and Manning are both 37, and they’re two of the most influential players at their respective positions in NFL history.

This will be be their last meeting ever as opponents (via @csteele32):

Photo: @csteele32

