The Broncos-Jaguars game has the biggest point-spread in NFL history. But the Jaguars are only losing by two in the third quarter thanks to a Peyton Manning interception.

Paul Posluszny made the grab for the Jags and ran it 59 yards for a touchdown. This is Manning’s second interception of the season:

