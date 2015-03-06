Peyton Manning is gambling $4 million on winning the Super Bowl this year

Peyton Manning will be back for the 2015 season to make at least one more run at winning his second Super Bowl and this time he is gambling $US4 million that it will finally happen.

Manning and the Denver Broncos agreed on a restructured contract for the 2015 and 2016 seasons according to Mike Klis of The Denver Post.

The new deal is being reported as a “pay cut,” with Manning’s 2015 salary being reduced from $US19 million to $US15 million. However, Manning will still earn $US19 million if the Broncos win the Super Bowl.

According to Jeff Legwold and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Manning’s new contract includes a $US2 million incentive for winning the AFC Championship game and another $US2 million incentive for winning the Super Bowl.

The Broncos initially wanted Manning to take “a far more severe pay cut,” according to Kris. However, Manning basically just pushed $US4 million in chips to the center of the table and told the Broncos he still has one more Super Bowl win in his 38-year-old body.

The 2015 season will be Manning’s 18th in the NFL. His new contract still includes a $US19 million salary for the 2016 season, however, that salary is not guaranteed and would almost certainly need to be renegotiated if Manning decides 2015 is not his last season.

