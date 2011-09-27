UPDATE: Colts Owner Denies Saying Peyton Manning Is Done For The Year*

ORIGINAL POST



Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Peyton Manning will not come back until the 2012 season at a breakfast this morning, according to WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

The announcement is not official, but the TV station says Irsay told donors that Manning wouldn’t be able to practice until at least December.

No one really expected Manning to rush back this year, especially considering the dreadful 0-3 start that the team has suffered.

So this just solidifies what we already assumed.

UPDATE

Irsay denies the WISH-TV report.

“I didn’t say Peyton out 4season FOR SURE,keeping him on ActiveRoster n taking it month by month/Outside chance of return n December possible” he tweeted.

It’s hard to tell what happened considering that we don’t have the verbatim quote from Irsay’s breakfast. But his “clarification” wasn’t overly optimistic about Manning’s chances of coming back this season either.

