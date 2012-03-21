The Front Page Of Today's Denver Post Is Almost Entirely Peyton Manning

Folks in Denver are coming down with what appears to be a serious case of Peyton Manning Fever. First it was all of the fans wearing Indianapolis Colts jerseys at last night’s Denver Nuggets game. And now we have the front page of today’s Denver Post dedicated almost entirely to Manning, and with a headline font size usually reserved for moon landings and presidential assassinations.



CLICK ON IMAGE FOR A LARGER SIZE

Photo: Denver Post

