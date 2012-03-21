Here's Why Peyton Manning Is Never Going To Wear This Broncos Uniform

A bunch of NFL reporters tweeted pictures of a Peyton Manning Broncos jersey before his press conference in Denver today.



They captioned the photos something like, “Here’s Peyton Manning’s new jersey.”

But guess what, everyone, that’s a HUGE LIE!

In April, Nike will take over as the new official appeal maker of NFL uniforms. The jersey that Denver handed Peyton today was an old Reebok uni that Peyton will never, ever wear.

Photo: @AlbertBreer

The Nike uniforms are expected to look significantly different (here’s a bored fan’s rendering that came out last year). The actual new uniforms come out April 3rd, and that’s when will see Peyton’s new uniform for the first time:

Photo: YouTube

