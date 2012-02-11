Sorry Jets Fans, Vegas Says The Dolphins Are favoured To Land Peyton Manning

Photo: YouTube

With free agency and the draft soon approaching, the NFL offseason is nearly in full swing, which means all everyone can talk about is what is going to happen with Peyton Manning.Chances of him staying with the Indianapolis Colts are slim to none considering that he’s a) still not healthy, and b) the Colts are set to take Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in April’s draft.



If Manning’s health improves, though, a bevy of teams will come calling.

So what, if anything, will be of Peyton Manning’s 2012 season? Vegas has weighed in, and here are the odds of where Manning will end up, courtesy of USA Today (Note: 2/1 odds mean that if you bet $100 you could win $200):

Miami Dolphins…………..5/2

Washington Redskins…3/1

New York Jets…………….5/1

Arizona Cardinals……..25/1

Denver Broncos………..25/1

San Francisco 49ers….40/1

Tennessee Titans………50/1

Kansas City Chiefs……50/1

Houston Texans………..75/1

There are some boring bets too:

Retires……………………….5/2

Stays in Indy………………4/1

All other teams…………10/1

Now take a look at the other storylines that will grab headlines during the NFL offseason >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.