Peyton Manning Passes $US34 Million Neck Exam

Peyton Manning passed a scheduled exam of his surgically-repaired neck on Monday, according to Mike Klis of The Denver Post.

That exam will in all likelihood be worth an additional $US34 million in salary for Manning over the next two seasons.

By passing the exam, Manning’s 2014 salary of $US15 million becomes fully guaranteed*.

In addition, Manning’s 2015 salary of $US19 million becomes guaranteed if he is still on the roster at the end of the 2014 season.

So unless Manning is inexplicably cut before the end of the 2014 season, passing the neck exam almost certainly guarantees his salaries for both 2014 and 2015.

Of course, the neck exam was likely just a form of insurance against a recurrence of the injury as well as protection for the Broncos in case Manning was no longer effective.

However, Manning’s performance in 2013 in all likelihood made the exam just a formality and Manning was going to get his money.

* Manning was originally scheduled to make $US20 million in 2014. However, he restructured his deal lowering his 2014 salary to $US15 million with $US5 million becoming a bonus. The move freed up salary cap space for the Broncos.

