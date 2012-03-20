Peyton Manning May Soon Be A Bronco, But One Company Wants To Make Him A Titan

Earlier today, news broke that Peyton Manning will be joining the Denver Broncos for this season, barring any unforeseen disaster.



Earlier today, Nissan offered to make Peyton Manning a Titan.

However, instead of playing for them, he would be driving one.

According to Autoblog, Nissan has offered to build Mr. Manning a brand-new Titan pickup truck.

Nissan’s open letter to Mr. Manning says they would like to build a Titan, which is made in Tennessee, for him as “a gesture of gratitude recognising your great accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to our national community.”

The best part for Peyton is that the gift is not contingent on him joining the Tennessee Titans. All he has to do is pick up the keys the next time he’s in Nashville.

Lucky.

