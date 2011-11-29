Peyton Manning Might Retire

Chris Myers of Fox, spoke with Peyton Manning this weekend, and afterwards was left with the impression that Manning may have played his last game in the NFL.



Myers, who was in the broadcast booth for the Colts game against the Carolina Panthers yesterday, spoke with Manning prior to the game. And according to Ben Maller, Myers now feels there is a “better than 50% chance Manning retires.”

Of course, this is a fluid situation and Manning has plenty of time to decide. Well, actually, he probably needs to decide by March. That is when the Colts must pay Manning $28 million if he is still on the roster, unless the two sides agree to extend that deadline.

Will retirement still be an option for Manning in March? Maybe not. But it is telling that he may not have completely ruled it out yet either.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.