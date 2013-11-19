Peyton Manning Made A Touchdown-Saving Tackle Against The Chiefs

With the Broncos up 3-0 in the third quarter, Peyton Manning made a tackle on Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson that might have saved a touchdown for the Broncos.

Manning and running back Lance Ball didn’t connect on a hand-off on the Denver 27 yard-line and the ball was picked up by Johnson with only Manning to beat to reach the endzone.

On a bum ankle, Manning still managed to take out Johnson’s legs to save the touchdown:

The Broncos won 27-17 to break the Chiefs undefeated streak.

