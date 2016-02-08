Peyton Manning cashed in on Super Bowl win with $2 million bonus

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to capture Super Bowl 50, which for Peyton Manning meant a nice $2 million bonus.

Manning had previously earned $2 million in incentive bonus when the Broncos beat the Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl, and now he’s added another $2 million to his bank account.

As Pro Football Talk noted, Manning took a pay cut prior to the season from $19 million to $15 million, but between the two bonuses he ultimately hauled in the same amount as he did before the pay cut. Manning is due $15 million next season from the Broncos, if he plays.

After the game, the 39-year-old quarterback didn’t reveal whether or not he would retire. Whenever he does decide to retire, Manning will certainly have a lot in the bank. Needless to say, winning Super Bowl 50 helped.

