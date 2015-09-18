Peyton Manning gives hilarious locker room 'speech' after proving the NFL world wrong in a big win

It was a rough week for Peyton Manning after a poor Week 1 performance in which he threw no touchdowns, just 175 yards, and had an interception returned for a touchdown. Many, including this site, were wondering if Father Time had finally caught up with Manning.

On Thursday night, there were still some red flags (oh those wobbly passes!) but he did throw three touchdowns, including one when it mattered most, with less than two minutes to go to tie the game.

After the game in the locker room, head coach Gary Kubiak gave out one of his two game balls to Manning, noting that the 39-year-old had a rough week. The players called for a speech. Manning was short and to the point, simply saying “I’m not much for speeches, GREAT F****** WIN!”





Perfect.

You can see the full video at DenverBroncos.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.