Peyton Manning Tricked One Of His Teammates Into Thinking He Owed Him $3,000

Peyton Manning is at Duke University working out with Wes Welker, Eric Decker, Demaryius Thomas, and one of his former coaches, David Cutcliffe, according to ESPN.



But it isn’t just all work down there, Manning is having some fun. Decker tweeted out a photo of an “invoice” Manning sent him saying that he owed $3,217.50 for his work outs at Duke:

But Manning sent everyone else this, via Chris Mortensen:

Looks like Manning is having fun in North Carolina.

