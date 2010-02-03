Peyton Manning Is The New Tiger Woods

With Tiger Woods still in hiding and dealing with his sex addiction, Peyton Manning is stepping up to be the country’s favourite athlete.



Nearly 25% of people chose the the star Indianapolis Colts quarterback to assume Woods’ role as the number one sports icon in a poll conducted by 60 Minutes and Vanity Fair, the New York Post reports.

He beat fellow superstars Derek Jeter, Serena Williams, and Roger Federer for the title.

It seems that the Super Bowl star, who is currently partnered with MasterCard, Sony, DirectTV, Gatorade, and Sprint, maybe one of the few athletes to get picked up for new endorsements in 2010.

Corporations severely cut back on sponsorship deals in 2009, and the Tiger Woods scandal intensified their hesitation to sign new sports stars.

Nearly 50 per cent of those polled in the survey said sports stars should not be role models.

Peyton will have to keep his squeaky clean image in check if he doesn’t want to turn into the new post-scandal Tiger Woods.

