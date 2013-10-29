Peyton Manning Has Two Sprained Ankles, Needed A Painkiller Against Washington

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning played in yesterday’s 45-21 win over the Washington Redskins

with two sprained ankles, Chris Mortenson of ESPN reports.

Both injuries happened in one play against Jacksonville in Week 6, according to Mortenson, and they were aggravated when he took an unusual number of hits against Indianapolis in Week 7.

He took a painkiller to get through yesterday’s game.

It doesn’t appear to be too serious. After going down 21-7 due to a calamitous series of events in the third quarter against Washington, Peyton ripped off 38 unanswered points and finished with 354 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But still, it’s worth keeping an eye on. He’s 37 years old, meaning he takes longer to heal. He’s also incredibly valuable to Denver since everything they do on offence is tied to his decision-making at the line of scrimmage.

He has five INTs in the three games since getting hurt, including two pick-six’s:

Denver has a bye this week, which should give him such much needed rest. They play San Diego in Week 10 before a showdown with undefeated Kansas City in Week 11.

