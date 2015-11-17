Peyton Manning's injuries are even worse than we thought and it is unclear when he will play again

We are starting to learn more about Peyton Manning’s myriad injuries and it doesn’t sound good.

Manning played on Sunday despite the injuries and had the worst game of his career before being pulled in the second half. But now that we know more about what is injured, it is amazing that he played at all and we have to wonder when he will play again.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Manning’s latest injury is torn plantar fascia in his right foot. According to the report, Manning had been playing with plantar fasciitis, but that the condition worsened the week before when the Broncos played the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos had previously reported that Manning was playing with an unspecified shoulder injury and this past week the team’s injury report also indicated a foot injury. On top of that, the Broncos revealed on Saturday that Manning had an unspecified rib-cage injury.

As Schefter notes, Eli Manning played with a full torn plantar fascia in 2009. However, as can be the case in soft-tissue injuries, a partial tear can actually be more painful.

In fact, some players told ESPN that Manning “had difficulty walking last week.”

After the game, coach Gary Kubiak took the blame, saying Manning should not have started the game.

“I think I made a bad decision,”Kubiak told the media, noting that he pulled Manning “to protect him.”

However, Kubiak went on to say that Manning is still their starting quarterback and will play, but not until he is healthy.

“Peyton is our quarterback,” Kubiak said. “If Peyton is healthy and ready to go, he’s our quarterback.”

But at this point, with so many injuries, it is easy to speculate that it could be a while before that happens.

