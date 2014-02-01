The Highest-Paid Players In The Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks took much different roads on the way to the Super Bowl in terms of how they paid their top players.

In addition to Peyton Manning, who is by far the highest-paid player in this year’s Super Bowl, the Broncos also have two other players (Champ Bailey, Ryan Clady) that had cap hits of at least $US10 million this season.

Those three players are the only Broncos players with cap hits over $US5.0 million.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks spread their salary cap out a bit more among their top players with eight players with a cap hit of at least $US5 million, led by Zach Miller ($11.0 million).

Things look a little different if we remove roster bonuses, prorated signing bonuses, and just look at base salaries for the 2013 season.

Once again, the Broncos are top-heavy with just two players making more than $US3.0 million. The Seahawks on the other hand have eight players on their active roster making more than $US3.0 million.

