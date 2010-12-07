Peyton Manning Has Nothing To Worry About With His Next Contract

There’s about as much chance of Peyton Manning leaving the Indianapolis Colts as there was of Derek Jeter leaving the New York Yankees, when his contract runs out this winter.



But Manning is in the middle of the worst slump of his career, which makes one wonder if this will have a major impact on Manning’s new deal?

Manning has 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2010, but he has eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions over the Colts’ last four games. Manning’s 89.4 rating this season is his worst since 2002.

He’s no spring chicken anymore, and at age 34, it is a possibility that Manning’s best days are behind him. If the Colts miss the playoffs (a very realistic possibility) for the first time in eight years, then there will rightfully be some real questions surrounding this franchise and its star QB.

But playoffs or no playoffs, Manning’s representation can point to the horde of injuries the Colts have endured in 2010 as the sole reason for the quarterback’s declining production. The Colts have been without Dallas Clark and Austin Collie for much of the season, and Joseph Addai, Donald Brown, Anthony Gonzalez Mike Hart, Brody Eldridge and Pierre Garcon have missed time as well.

Manning has been visibly frustrated recently with the route-running, drops, and decision making of his receivers. And despite all that, the Colts are still fourth in the NFL in points, fifth in yards, and first in passing yards.

So while Manning may have fallen behind in the “who’s the NFL’s best QB debate?” he’ll still cash in once the season ends.

