Peyton Manning Fumbles, Gets Called For Holding, And Throws A Pick-6 In A Disastrous 90-Second Sequence

After a lackluster 7-7 first half in which the Washington Redskins dominated time of possession, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos fell into a 21-7 hole with two key mistakes in the third quarter.

The first mistake came with 12:55 left in the quarter. Manning fumbled when his arm was hit from behind by Ryan Kerrigan:

To add insult to injury, he was called for holding when he futilely grabbed the Redskins defender to keep him from recovering the fumble:

After a quick Redskins TD made it 14-7, Manning threw a pick-6 to DeAngelo Hall on Denver’s very next offensive play. Manning’s receiver fell down on the play:

We simply didn’t see mistakes like this when Denver was rolling over people in September.

Naturally, Peyton dropped 38 straight points after this sequence to win 45-21.

