Everything You Need To Know About The Peyton Manning Free Agency Frenzy In One Wild Map

After 12 days, the Peyton Manning free agency saga is over.



In the past week or and a half, Peyton has logged some serious miles — transversing the nation to be wined and dined by NFL teams desperate for his services.

He started his journey in Indianapolis, then globe-trotted to Miami, Denver, Arizona, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Sometime in the next few days, he’ll finally land in Denver.

Here’s where he’s been so far (yes, this map is in French):

Photo: Illustration by Tony Manfred

