Peyton Manning Experimented With Stem Cell Therapy Not Approved In The U.S. Before The Season

The last time Peyton Manning missed a football game due to injury he was 13 years old.



Which is why, as Fox Sports reported, Manning flew to Europe before the start of the season for stem cell therapy not approved in the United States to treat his neck injury.

Manning had stem cells injected in his neck to speed up nerve regeneration. This proved unsuccessful as Manning underwent his third neck procedure Sept. 8, more than likely ending his 2011 season before it ever started.

Manning started all 208 games since his 1998 rookie season – the second longest consecutive game streak ever.

Former Colts coach Tony Dungy previously said, “Unless he’s dead, he’ll be under centre opening day.”

Manning wasn’t. But with Kerry Collins now behind centre, the 0-2 Colts are certainly close.

