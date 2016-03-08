Peyton Manning got emotional during his retirement press conference

Peyton Manning held his retirement press conference on Monday.

Though Broncos president Joe Ellis, GM John Elway, and coach Gary Kubiak spoke beforehand, when Manning got up to speak, he couldn’t hold in his emotions.

Prior to his speech, Manning sat on the side, often looking like he had a lump in his throat.

When he got up to speak, he began with a long pause as he tried to calm himself.



At several points, Manning got choked up. One such incident came as he told a motivational story about famous quarterback Johnny Unitas telling him to stick with the game.



As Peyton concluded the speech, he was noticeably choked up again:



No one can fault Manning for having trouble saying goodbye to a lifestyle that’s consumed him for 18 years. However, as he noted, this is a beginning to another chapter, and if anybody seems well-suited to handle that chapter, it’s Peyton.

