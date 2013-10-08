Peyton Manning Didn't Tell His Teammates What He Was Doing On The Touchdown That Faked Out Everyone

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning scored his first rushing touchdown in five years in

yesterday’s 51-48 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It came on a gorgeous naked bootleg at the goal line. It fooled the entire Cowboys defence, the cameraman, and (most remarkably) his own teammates.

Peyton said after the game that he didn’t tell his teammates that he was going to keep the ball himself so that the fake would be more effective. According to ESPN, he decided to run it himself once he got to the line, saying, “If you do it every five years, it’s a good tendency-breaker.”

He actually did the same thing in 2006. He said at the time, “See, the only way to run a naked bootleg is if you don’t tell anyone else, because everyone else runs the play and runs full speed.”

As you can see, his teammates really blocked hard for the running back, who didn’t have the ball.

Genius:

All alone:

