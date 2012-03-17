Report: The Broncos' Private Jet Is Flying To North Carolina To Work Peyton Manning Out

Photo: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger

The pursuit of Peyton Manning will enter its next phase as the Denver Broncos will hold a work out with the free agent quarterback.Peyton will throw for Broncos’ officials at Duke University’s indoor facilties, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.



850 KOA in Denver is also reporting that the Broncos’ plane has filed flight plans from Colorado to the Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN: Denver Broncos brass flying to Durham includes executive VP John Elway, head coach John Fox, the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and medical staff.

Mort adds that it doesn’t mean all other potential Manning suitors are out of the running, but it does put Denver at front of the line.

