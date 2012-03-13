Peyton Manning Has Narrowed Down His Decision To These Two Teams

Photo: YouTube.com

After a weekend filled with long visits to potential suitors, the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals have emerged as favourites to land Peyton Manning, according to ESPN.Peyton met with Denver on Friday and spent Sunday in Arizona, the reports says.



There is no indication that the two sides held any contract discussions.

No other teams are in the running for Peyton’s services and he will not be making any more team visits, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Peyton is no longer expected to make a decision by the start of free agency, 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as had been previously reported.

