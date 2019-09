Great photo from the Denver Broncos’ locker room after their 28-20 win in San Diego yesterday.

Peyton Manning is an intense man at all times:

#Broncos Owner & CEO Pat Bowlen gets the game ball after his 300th win: pic.twitter.com/uffjzU4w9J

— Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) November 11, 2013

