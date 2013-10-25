Peyton Manning Cursed Out Bucs Coach Greg Schiano For Using Dirty Tactics On A Kneel Down

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano created a firestorm last year by

ordering his players to blitz Eli Manningon a kneel down play in the final stages of a seven-point loss.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin ripped Schiano to his face after the game, and the football world collectively agreed that trying to be disruptive on a kneel down is a legal but dirty tactic.

But Schiano kept at it.

When Schiano pulled the same move at the end of a 31-23 loss to the Broncos in December, even the famously dignified Peyton Manning was irked by the move.

According to Mike Silver of NFL.com, Manning cursed out Schiano after the game, just like Coughlin did.

Ex-Buc Michael Bennet told Silver:

“Peyton cussed him out. And I ain’t never heard Peyton cuss.”

It’s hard to even imagine Peyton Manning cursing. The only time we’ve seen or heard him use a dirty word is when he yelled, “God d***** Donald!” after a running back ran the wrong route in Indianapolis:

Players and coaches hate Schiano’s tactic because it’s dangerous for offensive lineman.

In order to disrupt a kneel down defensive players have to dive at linemen and send them tumbling into the quarterback — which has almost no chance of success and could lead to injury.

Silver’s entire NFL.com article on Schiano is full of startling quotes.

One ex-Buc said playing for the team was like living in Cuba, adding, “It’s worse than you can imagine.”

Another accused Schiano of having “small man’s syndrome.”

It’s clear that Schiano’s ultra-conservative, maniacally old school leadership style isn’t settling well with a wide variety of players, from disgruntled ex-Bucs all the way to Peyton Manning

